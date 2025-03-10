Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.56% of Insperity worth $103,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Insperity by 21.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 9.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Insperity by 26.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Insperity by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Insperity by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.02. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.59%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at $36,812,762.88. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

