Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 11,925 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,993 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp's holdings in Pinterest were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,483,000 after acquiring an additional 156,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 51.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,944,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,423,000 after acquiring an additional 460,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 278,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 50,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,717,179.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,304,428.14. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,811 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

