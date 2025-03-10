Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,840,000 after buying an additional 617,356 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,665,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 148.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,058,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 180,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 155,656 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 129.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 235,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 132,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $125.28 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

