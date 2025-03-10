Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,993,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 164,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,739 shares of company stock worth $2,799,104. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.0 %

EW opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

