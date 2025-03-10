Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $582,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,552,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,354 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in H&R Block by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 473,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 243,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $10,230,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRB opened at $55.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

