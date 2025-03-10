Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $599,000 Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.44% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 240,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of PGHY opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $20.34.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

