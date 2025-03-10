Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 204.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 619.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $21.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

