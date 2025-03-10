Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 271.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY opened at $50.19 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.