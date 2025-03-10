Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 10,712 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

