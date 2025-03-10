Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 123.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 22,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

