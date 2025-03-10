Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,293.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 478,001 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 610,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,319.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 854,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 123,324 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.