Just Group’s (JUST) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on the stock.

Get Just Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Just Group from GBX 190 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JUST

Just Group Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 147.60 ($1.91) on Friday. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 94.93 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.60 ($2.18). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Just Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Just Group will post 38.3510638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Just Group

(Get Free Report)

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.