Kairos Pharma, LTD.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 17th

Kairos Pharma’s (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 17th. Kairos Pharma had issued 1,550,000 shares in its public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kairos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Kairos Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %
About Kairos Pharma
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.
