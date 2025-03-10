Kairos Pharma, LTD.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 17th

Kairos Pharma’s (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 17th. Kairos Pharma had issued 1,550,000 shares in its public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Get Kairos Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kairos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KAPA

Kairos Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %

About Kairos Pharma

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47. Kairos Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.