KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,010 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at $956,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KB Home from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

