Keybank National Association OH Acquires 262 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,833,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,570,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 741,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $75.57 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $137.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Albemarle from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

