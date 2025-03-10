Keybank National Association OH Acquires 35 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after buying an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,744,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after buying an additional 230,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,642,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

CHTR opened at $379.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

