Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 11,011 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,828 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,160 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $50,483,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $30,537,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 328.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 820,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.