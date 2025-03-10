Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 11,011 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,828 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,160 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $50,483,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $30,537,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 328.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 820,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99.
Bath & Body Works announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBWI
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.