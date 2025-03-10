Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.18 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,101,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,689,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,839,038. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.