Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VSE were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VSE alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VSE by 1,180.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 5.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 30.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 823,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC opened at $116.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77. VSE Co. has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.14 and a beta of 1.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

About VSE

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.