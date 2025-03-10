Keybank National Association OH Has $503,000 Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

