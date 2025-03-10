Keybank National Association OH Has $540,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,938,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 63.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,001 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXPI stock opened at $222.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.89. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

