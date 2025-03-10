Keybank National Association OH Has $558,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NiSource were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,691,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,249,000 after buying an additional 1,247,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after buying an additional 6,991,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,396,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,888,000 after buying an additional 99,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,823,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,020,000 after buying an additional 316,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,747,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,139,000 after buying an additional 178,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,339.36. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

