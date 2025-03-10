Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 81.2% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.