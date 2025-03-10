Keybank National Association OH Purchases 250 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 349.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,214,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 548,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 504,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

