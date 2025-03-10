Keybank National Association OH Purchases 800 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $192.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.93. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

