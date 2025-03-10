Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $118.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

