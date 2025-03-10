Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,386 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 87,780 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,262,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,633 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $348,925.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 833,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,496,766.24. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,927 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.