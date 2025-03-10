Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI stock opened at $109.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

