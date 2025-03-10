Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $94,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,663,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

