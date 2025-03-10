Korea Electric Power (KEP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $7.70 on Monday. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

