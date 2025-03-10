Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

LH stock opened at $253.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.76.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,670. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $3,577,572. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. UBS Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

