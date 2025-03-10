Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Up 28% – What’s Next?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares rose 28% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 107,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a PE ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.36.
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
