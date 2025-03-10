Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Up 28% – What’s Next?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 107,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a PE ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
