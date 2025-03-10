Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading 28% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) traded up 28% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. 107,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

