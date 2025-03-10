Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Up 28% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) were up 28% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 107,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Lara Exploration Stock Up 28.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36.
Lara Exploration Company Profile
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
