Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Up 28% – Here’s Why

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. 107,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Lara Exploration Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a PE ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
