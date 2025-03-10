Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Up 28% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) traded up 28% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. 107,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$63.28 million, a PE ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.
Lara Exploration Company Profile
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
