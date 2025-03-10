Limoneira (LMNR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $395.01 million, a PE ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

