LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,244 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $94,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in LKQ by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LKQ by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $43.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,180.08. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,300. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

