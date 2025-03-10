M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Receives $176.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.31.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 3,243.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 73,276 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

