M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Receives $176.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
M/I Homes Trading Down 0.2 %
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 3,243.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 73,276 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
