Magnera (MAGN) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Magnera to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Magnera has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 132 1000 501 115 2.34

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Magnera presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 28.15%. Given Magnera’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnera and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion -$60.00 million -1.10 Magnera Competitors $7.55 billion $119.73 million 33.40

Magnera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.15% 8.14% 3.89%

Summary

Magnera peers beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

