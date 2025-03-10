Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $104.36 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.9% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $104,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.00, for a total value of $559,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,019,340. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total value of $39,897,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,907 shares of company stock worth $496,008,888 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $625.66 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $656.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

