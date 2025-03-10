Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mattel were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter worth $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 9,775.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2,698.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.00 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

