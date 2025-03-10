Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) fell 11.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). 18,429,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.99) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries Trading Down 11.7 %
Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Melrose Industries
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.