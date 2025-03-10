Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 596.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 531.51. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -166.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

