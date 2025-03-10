Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). 18,429,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 596.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 531.51. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -166.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

