Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $625.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.95.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.25, for a total transaction of $22,746,973.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total transaction of $13,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,199,589.06. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 761,907 shares of company stock valued at $496,008,888. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

