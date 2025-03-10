Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 213 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Mitchells & Butlers

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 13,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.12), for a total value of £32,363.89 ($41,835.43). In the last three months, insiders purchased 179 shares of company stock valued at $41,478. 57.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.