Monogram Orthopaedics (MGRM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Monogram Orthopaedics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRM opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.66. Monogram Orthopaedics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.90.

MGRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Monogram Orthopaedics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Monogram Orthopaedics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

