Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after purchasing an additional 837,282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 810,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,595,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 336,372 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,043,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 231,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 204,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 133,640 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

